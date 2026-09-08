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With Arizona high school football season in full swing, the Star shares our weekly look back at the best of last week while charging ahead toward what we might be able to expect from programs across Tucson and surrounding communities this week.

Team of the week

On the same day the Lancers retired star alum and NFL running back Bijan Robinson’s iconic No. 5, Salpointe Catholic went out on their home turf and rolled over Tucson High.

The Lancers won 45-20 over the Badgers, coached by Salpointe’s former running backs coach, Zach Neveleff.

Salpointe senior back Adrian Jett rushed 21 times for 136 yards, while senior OJ Flores handled the goal-line duties, rushing five times for eight yards and two touchdowns in true fullback fashion. Senior receiver David Rushing caught two touchdowns on five catches for 97 yards.

Salpointe moves to 2-0 on the season after wins over Marana and Tucson High, but stares down the barrel of their biggest challenge in one of the state’s premier programs, Chandler, on Friday night in its second straight home game.

Play of the week

In the middle of the second quarter during Friday’s game between Mica Mountain and Canyon del Oro, Thunderbolts’ junior quarterback Brenton Baker stepped up in the pocket, looking deep for fellow junior receiver Eli Palma in the end zone, roughly 30-35 yards away.