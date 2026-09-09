This was not the same Wickenburg that advertises outside its stadium with a big sign that lists the school's nine state championship years, the last coming in 1977. And its three state runner-up finishes in 1955, 1979 and 2006. No, this was no longer Norris Vaughan's program.

Once a 3A powerhouse in football, could Wickenburg join other 2A schools and cancel varsity?

It couldn't petition to go down this season. It already played a 3A schedule last year and it had to go through this season before the AIA reclassifies football teams again prior to the 2027 season.

The AIA, however, worked with the Wranglers to play a seven-game Independent schedule against schools from the Navajo Nation in northeast Arizona, most of which are smaller, 2A schools. Holbrook is the only non-reservation school on the schedule. It borders the Navajo reservation

"We had a core group of basically freshmen who were out here every day in the summer, working hard," Stangler said. "Once school started, and transportation was happening, we had more kids. We're going to be up to 17 kids next week."

That's still considerably small, even for a small school.

Recently, a senior came out. He is now the team's only senior, who transferred in from out of state. He has to go through the required Arizona Interscholastic Association 14-day gradual heat acclimatization process before being cleared to play.

"The schedule is going to get tougher every week now until the end of the season," Stangler said. "There will be some growing pains. But it was good way to start with that young of a team."