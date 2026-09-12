ASU was scheduled to leave Saturday's game at Texas A&M and fly directly to London, spending six days getting used to its unfamiliar surroundings.

In 1986, Arizona's 99-person traveling party flew to San Francisco on Wednesday of game week, where the Stanford football team and its staff boarded the same plane for a 15-hour flight to Tokyo.

The UA and Stanford had just two days to familiarize themselves with Tokyo, squeeze in two practice sessions, get used to the time change, and prepare for what was a very significant game. Arizona was 8-2 overall, ranked No. 12. Stanford was 7-3.

Arizona athletic director Cedric Dempsey and his chief assistant, Bob Bockrath, combined to make seven trips to Tokyo to make preparations for the game. ASU athletic director Graham Russini has not gone to London to help with plans for his team's week-long stay.

Arizona had to surrender a home game to play Stanford in Tokyo. It was the second of three Pac-10 games played in Tokyo, beginning with USC-Oregon in 1985 and ending in 1987 with WSU-Cal.

Dempsey once told me the UA's trip to Japan came at a loss of about $25,000.

What I most remember about that '86 game was that UA coach Larry Smith did not set a team curfew, allowing his team to enjoy their two full days in Tokyo before kickoff. Each player was given an NCAA stipend of $100 for their time in Tokyo.

Said Smith: "We're not bringing our guys around the world to lock them up in a hotel room.''