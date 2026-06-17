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In 2023, voters approved a bond program for the Tucson Unified School District, a $480 million project to make major upgrades, repairs and modernize facilities for the district's 88 schools. It's working.

If you drive by Cholla High School, you'll see work on a $2.4 million project to install artificial turf at Ed Brown Stadium, plus another $500,000 for new lighting. Similarly, drive by Sahuaro High School, and you'll see crews installing artificial turf at Howard Breinig Field at a cost of $2.5 million, plus $500,000 for lighting. A year ago, similar projects were completed at Sabino, Pueblo and Tucson high schools. What's next? Bond 2023 will spend about $2.75 million to renovate Rincon's dated basketball gymnasium.

During the glory days of Sabino football, a three-state championship run from 1990-1999, I remember walking across the field and doing a double-take. It was like walking on dirt. There was barely any grass. Same for the field at Sahuaro. Now, decades later, the much-needed improvements are finally being completed.