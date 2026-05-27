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– Arizona senior Mason Lawyer was named the Big 12's performer of the year in men's track and field last week when he won the 100 and 200 in the Big 12 championships at the UA's Drachman Stadium. The UA benefited from Washington State's decision last summer to eliminate all track and field events except distance running. That meant WSU sprints/hurdles coach Gabe Mvumvure was out of a job. Fortunately, new UA track coach Andrew Dubs was sharp enough to hire Mvumvure, who brought Lawyer to Tucson with him. Dubs had a terrific first season at Arizona, finishing No. 2 in the Big 12 men's finals. Dating to 2014, the UA men's track team never finished higher than No. 6 in the Pac-12 meet.

– Tommy Lloyd’s decision to schedule a nine-day exhibition/training trip to Lithuania in August will probably cost the UA athletic department close to $400,000. But that's chump change when you consider Arizona has been the No. 1 recruiting force in Lithuania in the 2020s, landing Azuolas Tubelis, Kerr Kriisa, Motiejus Krivas, incoming freshman Ugnius Jarusevicius and ex-UA forward Paulius Murauskas from the country. Lloyd's success has alerted top coaches, such as Michigan State's Tom Izzo, to Lithuania. Izzo is taking MSU on a summer exhibition trip to Lithuania this year also. Arizona's history with Lithuania goes back over 20 years to foreign recruit Robertas Javtokas in 1999.