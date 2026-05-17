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Texas Tech took top honors in the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships for both the men and women, but the Arizona Wildcats still found a way to make their mark on the competition held in Tucson over the weekend.

The UA men took second place, earning 101 points vs. the Red Raiders' 127, and the women claimed third with 79 points, bested by Texas Tech (119.5) and BYU (108).

Coming out on top for the Wildcats was senior Mason Lawyer, who not only was named the men's High Point Award winner, but also became the men’s 100-meter and 200-meter dash champion, clocking a time of 9.93 seconds in the 100 meters and a Big 12 record 20.02 seconds in the 200 meters.

In addition to taking fifth in the men's hammer throw on Thursday, Arizona junior Tyler Michelini won the men's shot put (19.91 meters). Junior Jett Kinder also earned gold, leading the men's javelin throw (70.02 meters).

First-place finishes for the Wildcat women included Sydnie Vanek, who also plays on UA's volleyball team, in the long jump (6.50 meters) and senior Tapenisa Havea in shot put (16.11 meters).