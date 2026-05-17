Texas Tech took top honors in the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships for both the men and women, but the Arizona Wildcats still found a way to make their mark on the competition held in Tucson over the weekend.
Arizona’s John Paredes trails Texas Tech’s Malachi Snow in the men’s 110 meter hurdles for the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Tucson on May 16, 2026. Snow finished in first, Paredes in third.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
The UA men took second place, earning 101 points vs. the Red Raiders' 127, and the women claimed third with 79 points, bested by Texas Tech (119.5) and BYU (108).
Coming out on top for the Wildcats was senior Mason Lawyer, who not only was named the men's High Point Award winner, but also became the men’s 100-meter and 200-meter dash champion, clocking a time of 9.93 seconds in the 100 meters and a Big 12 record 20.02 seconds in the 200 meters.
Mason Lawyer, center, has a step on the pack on his way to wining the 100 meter dash for Arizona as the events wind up at the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Tucson on May 16, 2026.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
In addition to taking fifth in the men's hammer throw on Thursday, Arizona junior Tyler Michelini won the men's shot put (19.91 meters). Junior Jett Kinder also earned gold, leading the men's javelin throw (70.02 meters).
First-place finishes for the Wildcat women included Sydnie Vanek, who also plays on UA's volleyball team, in the long jump (6.50 meters) and senior Tapenisa Havea in shot put (16.11 meters).
Arizona’s Tapenisa Havea takes her turn in the finals of the women’s discus in the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Tucson on May 16, 2026. Havea placed fifth.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Photos: Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships
Arizona’s Antone Smith goes airborne on one of his attempts in the final of the triple jump on the final day of the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Tucson, Ariz., May 16, 2026. Smith finished third in the event and set a personal best.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Malik Franklin hops on teammate Tyler Honeyman after he secured the win on the anchor leg for Baylor in the 4X400 relay during the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Tucson, Ariz., May 16, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Kansas State’s Gary Moore tosses his discus as he heads to the cage for an attempt in the finals at the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Tucson, Ariz., May 16, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Antone Smith hits the pit at 54 feet 9 and one half inch on his third attempt of the afternoon at the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Tucson, Ariz., May 16, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona’s Hollan Powers clears a hurdle on her way to a personal best and fifth place finish in the 100 meter hurdles final at Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Tucson, Ariz., May 16, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona’s Sam Hala’ufia makes a throw in the discus on the final day of competition at the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Tucson, Ariz., May 16, 2026. Hala’ufia finished in fourth place.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona’s James Onanubosi, right, hands off the baton to John Paredes in the first leg of the men’s 4X100 meter relay at the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Tucson, Ariz., May 16, 2026. Arizona finished second on the day.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona’s Brooke Lyons takes the baton from Holland Powers in the first leg of the women’s 4X100 meter relay en route to a third place finish in the finals of the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Tucson, Ariz., May 16, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona’s McKenna Watson anchors the Wildcats to their third place finish in the 4X100 meter relay at the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Tucson, Ariz., May 16, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona’s Lawli Ngetich finds his way through the crowd at the line for third place in the men’s 1500 meters on the last day of competition at the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Tucson, Ariz., May 16, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
BYU’s Carter Cutting celebrates edging his way to the win in the 1500 meters during the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Tucson, Ariz., May 16, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona’s John Paredes trails Texas Tech’s Malachi Snow in the men’s 110 meter hurdles for the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Tucson on May 16, 2026. Snow finished in first, Paredes in third.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Mason Lawyer, center, has a step on the pack on his way to wining the 100 meter dash for Arizona as the events wind up at the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Tucson on May 16, 2026.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Members of the crowd have their umbrellas out battling the late afternoon sun during the final day of competition at the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Tucson, Ariz., May 16, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona’s Tapenisa Havea takes her turn in the finals of the women’s discus in the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Tucson on May 16, 2026. Havea placed fifth.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Anja Maraz finishes her night in the triple jump with a 40 feet 3 and one quarter inch leap on her final attempt at the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Tucson, Ariz., May 16, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona’s Mason Lawyer churns into the lead on the turn en route to wining the 200 meter dash at the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Tucson, Ariz., May 16, 2026. Lawyer’s 20.02 was a personal best, a record at Drachman Stadium and a meet record.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona’s McKenna Watson can’t catch up to Baylor’s Success Oyibu settling for sixth in the 200 meters during the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Tucson, Ariz., May 16, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona’s Evans Tanui, right, briefly leads the pack late in the men’s 5000 meters at Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Tucson, Ariz., May 16, 2026. Tanui ended the night at fifth place.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech’s Lovina Ewusi, right, nips UCF’s Twaneise Johnson at the line to anchor the Red Raiders to a win in the 4X400 meter relay on the final day of events in the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Tucson, Ariz., May 16, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona’s Brooke Lyons heads off on the anchor leg of the women’s 4X400 meter relay wrapping up their night in the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Tucson, Ariz., May 16, 2026. The Wildcats finished at 13th in the relay.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
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