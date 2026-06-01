Former Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic has chosen to play for Kentucky next season, receiving a reported compensation package of about $6 million.
"Let's do this #BBN!," Momcilovic posted, referring to Kentucky's "Big Blue Nation" fanbase.
UA has been mentioned as a suitor for Momcilovic, the stretch forward whose 8-for-14 3-point shooting against the Wildcats helped make for an epic Big 12 Tournament semifinal game in March, but the Arizona Wildcats had a payroll of about $10 million last season and are not expected to pay as much as $6 million for any one player next season.
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Momcilovic had also considered Louisville.
The Wildcats are still expected to add another power forward for next season, probably from Europe, after freshman Koa Peat remained in the NBA Draft last week.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe