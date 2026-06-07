The WSU contingent that made the NCAA Championships had returned from Eugene the previous day. Mvumvure knew something was awry when he received an email to attend a meeting that would last 10 minutes.

Despite positive results with middling support, Mvumvure was told that his contract wouldn’t be renewed as the program was looking to head in a different direction. The jumps and throws coaches were told the same in 10-minute meetings immediately after Mvumvure’s.

“There was no explanation,” Mvumvure said. “The head coach was not in the meeting. Nobody ever told me anything. That was just that.”

Next came a Zoom call for the student-athletes. Lawyer sat in the virtual waiting room. He assumed there would be a coaching change or a schedule change. But then he noticed that about 30 athletic administrators were participating in the Zoom.

“I was like, ‘Oh, this might be a little bigger than what we all thought it was going to be,’” Lawyer said. “I started scrolling through the names of the people in the top of the Zoom with their cameras on. I was on the phone with my dad. I was like, ‘Dad, this doesn't look good.’”

Lawyer wasn’t interested in sticking around to see what “limited” sprints looked like — especially with Mvumvure being let go. So Lawyer lowered himself into the starting block and sprinted for the nearest exit.

“Probably 10 minutes after that Zoom meeting,” Lawyer said, “I was already in the transfer portal.”