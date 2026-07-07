Here are other topics Yormark addressed at Big 12 Media Days.

Yormark, on conference expansion: "The only way I'm going to address that is I love the makeup of our conference right now. You know, you think about the composition of the Big 12. We've added eight institutions over the last three to four years. It's taken a lot of time and effort to build cohesion. I think we're finally there.

"I don't think as a conference we're the best version of ourselves. We've got some work to still do, but we're well on our way. As I said in my closing comments, there's never been a better time to be part of this conference than right now."

Yormark, on BYU receiving derogatory comments at Big 12 venues over the last two years: "We have a zero tolerance for that kind of behavior on a go-forward basis. Zero tolerance. We have a meeting set up with the presidents, which makeup our board, and our ADs in August to address that situation and that topic very intentionally to make sure we are better next year.

"As I said in my closing comments, my goal, our collective goal, is to be great every day for our student-athletes, for our member institutions, for our communities that we live in, and we plan on being better next year, for sure."

Yormark, on the possibility of the College Football Playoff expanding to 24 teams: "When 24 became part of the conversation, we've done our own conference due diligence around it, and we think it might be a great fit for us. We discussed it most recently in our spring business meeting with our coaches. Across the board, they liked it, and we continue to have those conversations with our ADs and our presidents.