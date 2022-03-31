Greg Hansen: 25 years later, Wildcats' Indy-structIble run to national title remains awe-inspiring

Arizona trailed South Alabama 53-43 with 7:34 remaining. The clock was about to strike midnight again, a thoroughly unpleasant thought. A sense of negativity settled in as I thought back to recent first-round losses to East Tennessee State, Santa Clara and Miami of Ohio. This one might be worse than all combined.

It was well past midnight in Tennessee when South Alabama coach Bill Musselman walked quietly into the NCAA media room. “We had them,” he said with a tone of regret. “We had them.”

As it turned out, the Wildcats rallied to beat the Jaguars 65-57. As Musselman lamented his team’s collapse, no one could have imagined that 18 days later Arizona would be national champions.

I began to worry about my flight plans. Could I possibly get back to Memphis for Saturday’s Round of 32 game against College of Charleston, a surprise winner over Maryland? I could.

It was a repeat of the South Alabama game. Wall-to-wall drama. With four seconds remaining, Arizona led 71-69. But Cougars guard Jermel President broke loose for a 3-point shot. The ball seemed to hang in the air forever. It bounced off the rim. Arizona was on to the Sweet 16.