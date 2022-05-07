Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 11 a.m. Ch 9
NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. FS1
Baseball, NCAA
Vanderbilt at Georgia 11 a.m. SEC
Arizona at USC 2 p.m. Pac-12A
Oregon at Oregon State 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Beach volleyball, NCAA
Semifinal: UCLA vs. Florida State 9:30 a.m. ESPN2
Championship: USC vs. UCLA/FSU winner 1 p.m. ESPN2
Bowling
PBA semifinals 10 a.m. Ch 11
Football
USFL: Houston vs. New Orleans Noon Ch 4
Golf
People are also reading…
European Tour, final round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
MLB
White Sox at Red Sox 8:30 a.m. Ch 4
Tigers-Astros or Athletics-Twins 11 a.m. MLB
Rockies at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ
Nats-Angels or Cards-Giants (JIP) 2 p.m. MLB
Dodgers at Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs
Suns at Mavericks, Game 4 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Heat at Warriors, Game 4 5 p.m. TNT
NHL Playoffs
Hurricanes at Bruins, Game 4 9:30 a.m. ESPN
Wild at Blues, Game 4 1:30 p.m. TBS
Maple Leafs at Lightning, Game 4 4 p.m. TBS
Oilers at Kings, Game 4 7 p.m. TBS
Soccer, men's
EPL: Everton at Leicester City 6 a.m. USA
EPL: Newcastle at Man. City 8:30 a.m. USA
Serie A: AC Milan at H. Verona 11:45 a.m. CBSS
MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC 4 p.m. FS1
Softball, NCAA
Kentucky at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC
Missouri at Alabama 11 a.m. ESPNU
Penn State at Illinois 11:30 a.m. BTN
UCLA at Arizona State Noon Pac-12N
Northwestern at Minnesota 1:30 p.m. BTN
Water polo, NCAA
Women’s championship: Stanford vs. USC 1 p.m. ESPNU
WNBA
Mystics at Lynx 5 p.m. ESPN2
Storm at Aces 7 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO SUNDAY
Baseball
Arizona at USC 2 p.m. 1290-AM
MLB
Rockies at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)