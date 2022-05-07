 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 11 a.m. Ch 9

NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. FS1

Baseball, NCAA

Vanderbilt at Georgia 11 a.m. SEC

Arizona at USC 2 p.m. Pac-12A

Oregon at Oregon State 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Beach volleyball, NCAA

Semifinal: UCLA vs. Florida State 9:30 a.m. ESPN2

Championship: USC vs. UCLA/FSU winner 1 p.m. ESPN2

Bowling

PBA semifinals 10 a.m. Ch 11

Football

USFL: Houston vs. New Orleans Noon Ch 4

Golf

People are also reading…

European Tour, final round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

MLB

White Sox at Red Sox 8:30 a.m. Ch 4

Tigers-Astros or Athletics-Twins 11 a.m. MLB

Rockies at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

Nats-Angels or Cards-Giants (JIP) 2 p.m. MLB

Dodgers at Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Playoffs

Suns at Mavericks, Game 4 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Heat at Warriors, Game 4 5 p.m. TNT

NHL Playoffs

Hurricanes at Bruins, Game 4 9:30 a.m. ESPN

Wild at Blues, Game 4 1:30 p.m. TBS

Maple Leafs at Lightning, Game 4 4 p.m. TBS

Oilers at Kings, Game 4 7 p.m. TBS

Soccer, men's

EPL: Everton at Leicester City 6 a.m. USA

EPL: Newcastle at Man. City 8:30 a.m. USA

Serie A: AC Milan at H. Verona 11:45 a.m. CBSS

MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC 4 p.m. FS1

Softball, NCAA

Kentucky at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC

Missouri at Alabama 11 a.m. ESPNU

Penn State at Illinois 11:30 a.m. BTN

UCLA at Arizona State Noon Pac-12N

Northwestern at Minnesota 1:30 p.m. BTN

Water polo, NCAA

Women’s championship: Stanford vs. USC 1 p.m. ESPNU

WNBA

Mystics at Lynx 5 p.m. ESPN2

Storm at Aces 7 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO SUNDAY

Baseball

Arizona at USC 2 p.m. 1290-AM

MLB

Rockies at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seahawks and Buccaneers to play NFL's first regular season game in Germany

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News