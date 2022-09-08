 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Autos

NASCAR Trucks race 4:30 p.m. FS1

Football, NCAA

Louisville at UCF 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Boise State at New Mexico 6 p.m. CBSS

Golf

European Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

MLB

Giants at Cubs 1 p.m. MLB

Blue Jays at Rangers 5 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Rockies 5:30 p.m. BSAZ

People are also reading…

Soccer, men's

Liga MX: Monterrey at Juarez 7 p.m. FS1

Tennis

U.S. Open, men’s doubles finals 9 a.m. ESPN2

U.S. Open, men’s singles semifinals Noon ESPN

U.S. Open, men’s singles semifinals 4 p.m. ESPN

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Stanford at Penn State 3 p.m. BTN

Wisconsin at Kentucky 3 p.m. ESPNU

UC Santa Barbara at NM State 4 p.m. BSAZ+

Oregon at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. BTN

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB

D-backs at Rockies 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race Noon USA

Football, NCAA

Ohio at Penn State 9 a.m. Ch 9

Alabama at Texas 9 a.m. Ch 11

Arkansas State at Ohio State 9 a.m. BTN

UTSA at Army 9 a.m. CBSS

South Carolina at Arkansas 9 a.m. ESPN

Missouri at Kansas State 9 a.m. ESPN2

North Carolina at Georgia State 9 a.m. ESPNU

Duke at Northwestern 9 a.m. FS1

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt 9 a.m. SEC

Charleston Southern at NC State 9:30 a.m. BSAZ

Southern Utah at Utah 10:30 a.m. Pac-12N

Marshall at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

Tennessee at Pittsburgh 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Washington State at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Colorado at Air Force 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Memphis at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Appalachian State at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Samford at Georgia 12:30 p.m. SEC

Iowa State at Iowa 1 p.m. BTN

Virginia at Illinois 1 p.m. ESPNU

Houston at Texas Tech 1 p.m. FS1

Alabama State at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Syracuse at UConn 4 p.m. CBSS

Kentucky at Florida 4 p.m. ESPN

Eastern Michigan at Louisiana 4 p.m. NFL

USC at Stanford 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Arizona State at Oklahoma State 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

San Jose State at Auburn 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Georgia Southern at Nebraska 4:30 p.m. FS1

Southern at LSU 4:30 p.m. SEC

Hawaii at Michigan 5 p.m. BTN

Eastern Washington at Oregon 5:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Baylor at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Oregon State at Fresno State 7:30 p.m. CBSS

Mississippi State at Arizona 8 p.m. FS1

Golf

European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB

Rays at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

White Sox at Athletics 1 p.m. MLB

Angels at Astros 4 p.m. Ch 11

D-backs at Rockies 5 p.m. BSAZ

Braves at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB

Soccer, men's

EPL: Chelsea at Fulham 4:30 a.m. USA

EPL: Wolverhampton at Liverpool 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Tottenham at Man. City 9:30 a.m. USA

Air Force at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Oakland at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, women's

NWSL: San Diego at Washington 10 a.m. Ch 13

Cal State Fullerton at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennis

U.S. Open, women’s final 1 p.m. ESPN

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Cup race Noon USA

IndyCar race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

MLB

Rays at Yankees 10:30 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Rockies Noon BSAZ

Giants at Cubs 5 p.m. ESPN

NFL

49ers at Bears 10 a.m. Ch 11

Steelers at Bengals 10 a.m. Ch 13

Packers at Vikings 1:25 p.m. Ch 11

Chiefs at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. Ch 13

Buccaneers at Cowboys 5:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

EPL: Newcastle at West Ham 6 a.m. USA

EPL: Man. United at C. Palace 8:30 a.m. USA

Soccer, women's

USC at Nebraska 11 a.m. BTN

NC State at South Carolina Noon ESPNU

Tennis

U.S. Open, women’s doubles final 10 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, men’s singles final 1 p.m. ESPN

Track and field

The 5th Avenue Mile 10 a.m. Ch 4

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona DT Kyon Barrs talks 'Turnover Sword,' pregame business suits, and planning for Mississippi State

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News