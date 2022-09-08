Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Autos
NASCAR Trucks race 4:30 p.m. FS1
Football, NCAA
Louisville at UCF 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Boise State at New Mexico 6 p.m. CBSS
Golf
European Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
MLB
Giants at Cubs 1 p.m. MLB
Blue Jays at Rangers 5 p.m. MLB
D-backs at Rockies 5:30 p.m. BSAZ
People are also reading…
Soccer, men's
Liga MX: Monterrey at Juarez 7 p.m. FS1
Tennis
U.S. Open, men’s doubles finals 9 a.m. ESPN2
U.S. Open, men’s singles semifinals Noon ESPN
U.S. Open, men’s singles semifinals 4 p.m. ESPN
Volleyball, women's NCAA
Stanford at Penn State 3 p.m. BTN
Wisconsin at Kentucky 3 p.m. ESPNU
UC Santa Barbara at NM State 4 p.m. BSAZ+
Oregon at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. BTN
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB
D-backs at Rockies 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race Noon USA
Football, NCAA
Ohio at Penn State 9 a.m. Ch 9
Alabama at Texas 9 a.m. Ch 11
Arkansas State at Ohio State 9 a.m. BTN
UTSA at Army 9 a.m. CBSS
South Carolina at Arkansas 9 a.m. ESPN
Missouri at Kansas State 9 a.m. ESPN2
North Carolina at Georgia State 9 a.m. ESPNU
Duke at Northwestern 9 a.m. FS1
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt 9 a.m. SEC
Charleston Southern at NC State 9:30 a.m. BSAZ
Southern Utah at Utah 10:30 a.m. Pac-12N
Marshall at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
Tennessee at Pittsburgh 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Washington State at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Colorado at Air Force 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Memphis at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Appalachian State at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Samford at Georgia 12:30 p.m. SEC
Iowa State at Iowa 1 p.m. BTN
Virginia at Illinois 1 p.m. ESPNU
Houston at Texas Tech 1 p.m. FS1
Alabama State at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Syracuse at UConn 4 p.m. CBSS
Kentucky at Florida 4 p.m. ESPN
Eastern Michigan at Louisiana 4 p.m. NFL
USC at Stanford 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Arizona State at Oklahoma State 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
San Jose State at Auburn 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Georgia Southern at Nebraska 4:30 p.m. FS1
Southern at LSU 4:30 p.m. SEC
Hawaii at Michigan 5 p.m. BTN
Eastern Washington at Oregon 5:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Baylor at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN
Oregon State at Fresno State 7:30 p.m. CBSS
Mississippi State at Arizona 8 p.m. FS1
Golf
European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 2 p.m. Golf
MLB
Rays at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
White Sox at Athletics 1 p.m. MLB
Angels at Astros 4 p.m. Ch 11
D-backs at Rockies 5 p.m. BSAZ
Braves at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB
Soccer, men's
EPL: Chelsea at Fulham 4:30 a.m. USA
EPL: Wolverhampton at Liverpool 7 a.m. USA
EPL: Tottenham at Man. City 9:30 a.m. USA
Air Force at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Oakland at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer, women's
NWSL: San Diego at Washington 10 a.m. Ch 13
Cal State Fullerton at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Tennis
U.S. Open, women’s final 1 p.m. ESPN
TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Cup race Noon USA
IndyCar race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
MLB
Rays at Yankees 10:30 a.m. MLB
D-backs at Rockies Noon BSAZ
Giants at Cubs 5 p.m. ESPN
NFL
49ers at Bears 10 a.m. Ch 11
Steelers at Bengals 10 a.m. Ch 13
Packers at Vikings 1:25 p.m. Ch 11
Chiefs at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. Ch 13
Buccaneers at Cowboys 5:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men's
EPL: Newcastle at West Ham 6 a.m. USA
EPL: Man. United at C. Palace 8:30 a.m. USA
Soccer, women's
USC at Nebraska 11 a.m. BTN
NC State at South Carolina Noon ESPNU
Tennis
U.S. Open, women’s doubles final 10 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open, men’s singles final 1 p.m. ESPN
Track and field
The 5th Avenue Mile 10 a.m. Ch 4
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)