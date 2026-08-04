Arizona will leave next week to play its most significant foreign exhibition games in decades, but it wasn't clear earlier this week if the Wildcats can bring their new power forward with them.
As of Tuesday evening, Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey was one of many college veterans remaining stuck in uncertain territory: He qualifies to be included in a Colorado U.S. District judge’s class-action ruling that all athletes who just finished four straight seasons can play a fifth under the NCAA's new "five-for-five" rule.
But the NCAA, which excluded 2022 high school graduates such as Godfrey to play a fifth year, has been challenging the Colorado ruling.
If it is successful, that means Godfrey might have to instead lean on what happens in a separate Georgia lawsuit he is a plaintiff in.
“Godfrey is eligible right now, since he's part of the Colorado class,” says Sam Ehrlich, a Boise State associate professor who broke the news of the Colorado ruling last week. "All of the 2022 high school athletes are covered under the Colorado ruling.
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"But there are other lawsuits — including the Georgia one — that involve certain players, either because they filed first, are seeking broader relief (e.g., transfer portal), or just want to make sure that they'd still be eligible if the Colorado injunction gets overturned.
"Those players are still under the Colorado injunction, but have the extra layer of security if the injunction does get overturned."
Ehrlich said Godfrey is OK to transfer, since he proactively entered the portal in April, when he wasn't technically eligible for a fifth season. Godfrey played three seasons for Clemson and another with Georgia, meaning he would be out of eligibility under the NCAA's old rule that allowed players a five-year window to play a maximum of four seasons.
All that means Arizona could be confident enough to suit up Godfrey for practice this week and maybe even book him an extra ticket for Lithuania. Godfrey was expected to arrive on the UA campus this week.
But college-sports-focused Florida attorney Darren Heitner, who filed the Georgia lawsuit, says it might also pay Arizona to be a little cautious.
“The athlete has nothing to lose,” Heitner told the Star in an email. “The question is whether the school should take comfort in playing him. And if I were in the athletic department, I’d like to see a clear judge’s order that gives me comfort in doing so.”
Arizona athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois indicated UA is being cautious with all athletes covered by the class-action ruling, including football players Ismail Mahdi and linebacker Max Harris, who might also return to Arizona for a fifth season.
“There are nuances,” Reed-Francois told the Star on Tuesday. “We would welcome student-athletes to come back. We just have to make sure that we have the appropriate protective measures in place and that we work collaboratively with the NCAA.”
Asked Tuesday via its media query portal if it considered 2022 high school graduates eligible as of now, the NCAA did not respond by Tuesday evening.
Things could get much clearer in the immediate future, and UA is believed to be counting on a quick resolution that will result in Godfrey joining them in Lithuania.
In reference to the NCAA’s appeal of the Colorado ruling, Heitner posted on X Tuesday that the Colorado U.S. District court issued a briefing schedule in which the plantiffs have a Thursday deadline to respond and the NCAA has an Aug. 10 deadline to reply.
“The expectation is that the plaintiffs will wait until the last minute of Aug. 6 to file their response, and the NCAA will file a reply on Aug. 7,” Heitner posted. “One party is much more motivated than the other to obtain a ruling from the court.”
Meanwhile, the lawsuit filed in Cobb County, Georgia, involving Godfrey could be settled at any moment.
In that one, Heitner and fellow attorney Ryan Downton argue that the athletes who graduated from high school in 2022 are being unfairly restrained by the NCAA's decision to keep them from a fifth year when those who graduated in 2023 or later will all receive as many seasons.
According to the Greenville News, the plaintiffs are seeking an immediate injunction that would allow them to sign NIL and revenue-sharing deals for the 2026-27 season.
But again, as of earlier this week, Erlich said Godfrey doesn't need to worry about how the Georgia case plays out.
At least for the time being.
“If the Colorado injunction gets overturned on appeal he would have his own Georgia lawsuit to fall back on, but right now he doesn't need it," Erlich said. "But ... we'll see what happens. Everything is super fluid right now.”
Arizona Daily Star reporter Michael Lev contributed to this story. Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe. Arizona Daily Star reporter Michael Lev contributed to this story.