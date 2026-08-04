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Arizona will leave next week to play its most significant foreign exhibition games in decades, but it wasn't clear earlier this week if the Wildcats can bring their new power forward with them.

As of Tuesday evening, Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey was one of many college veterans remaining stuck in uncertain territory: He qualifies to be included in a Colorado U.S. District judge’s class-action ruling that all athletes who just finished four straight seasons can play a fifth under the NCAA's new "five-for-five" rule.

But the NCAA, which excluded 2022 high school graduates such as Godfrey to play a fifth year, has been challenging the Colorado ruling.

If it is successful, that means Godfrey might have to instead lean on what happens in a separate Georgia lawsuit he is a plaintiff in.

“Godfrey is eligible right now, since he's part of the Colorado class,” says Sam Ehrlich, a Boise State associate professor who broke the news of the Colorado ruling last week. "All of the 2022 high school athletes are covered under the Colorado ruling.

"But there are other lawsuits — including the Georgia one — that involve certain players, either because they filed first, are seeking broader relief (e.g., transfer portal), or just want to make sure that they'd still be eligible if the Colorado injunction gets overturned.

"Those players are still under the Colorado injunction, but have the extra layer of security if the injunction does get overturned."