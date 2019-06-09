WHAT: Nothing says fun for kids more than a child-size pedal car. And once upon a time, children were free to spend endless hours roaming the neighborhood in one. Today’s kids don’t know what they’re missing.
The 1920s were the heyday of the cars: Today, only big kids buying back memories of their childhood can afford an intact period pedal car. Earlier this month, one 52 inches long, made by American National, brought $9,600 in a toy sale at Bertoia Auctions. Presale estimate was $5,000 to $7,500.
MORE: Formed of pressed and painted steel, pedal cars were sold in a variety of shapes, from roadsters with roofs to open 1920s jalopies, coupes and fire trucks. Prices then ranged from $4.25 to $14.50 for a deluxe Jeep style complete with rear springs, double disc steel wheels and rubber tires, a front instrument panel, road lamps, a spotlight, a windshield, a gear shift, an upholstered seat and more, including a rumble seat for a doll or your best pal.
SMART COLLECTORS KNOW: For a top-dollar sale, original paint is wanted by today’s buyer. Rust is a no-go, especially if there is damage.
HOT TIP: Replacement parts are available online for old pedal cars. Check eBay for original parts and pieces as well.
BOTTOM LINE: Not all pedal cars are auction-grade. A good car repair person can repair original or vintage versions for display or use.