What to Watch 032722

Sunday, March 27
31 Days of Oscar: Best Picture Winners and 1990s & 2000s Winners
TCM, beginning at 5:45am & 8pm
Catch a Classic!
Ahead of this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, airing this evening on ABC, Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar celebration will spotlight six of the most famous films that have won Oscar’s biggest award, Best Picture: Grand Hotel (1932), It Happened One Night (1934), All the King’s Men (1949), All About Eve (1950), An American in Paris (1951) and Gone With the Wind (1939). Then, starting in primetime, TCM airs four Oscar-winning favorites from the 1990s and 2000s: The Artist (2011) — 10 nominations, five wins, notably including Best Picture and Best Actor (Jean Dujardin); The Age of Innocence (1993) — five nominations, one win: Best Costume Design (Gabriella Pescucci); The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994, network premiere) — won in its only nominated category: Best Costume Design (Lizzy Gardiner and Tim Chappel); and All About My Mother (1999) — won in its only nominated category: Best Foreign Language Film (Spain). — Jeff Pfeiffer
Formula 1 Racing: STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
ESPN, 12:55pm Live
Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and other top F1 drivers race through the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on the streets of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port city of Jeddah.
NASCAR Cup Series: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
FOX, 3:30pm Live
Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, is the site of the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, as Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski and other top drivers battle it out on the 20-turn, 3.41-mile road course.
The 94th Oscars
ABC, 8pm Live
Hollywood’s biggest night is back as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences again honors the best of the past year’s movies. A number of the Best Picture nominees had premieres on streaming services as well as theatrical runs, including The Power of the Dog (which leads the field with 12 nominations), Dune, CODA, Don’t Look Up and King Richard. Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer will host.
Killing Eve: “Don’t Get Attached”
BBC America, 8pm
Vengeful Eve (Sandra Oh) investigates her target — and learns secrets about the Twelve’s history as well. Psychopath Villanelle (Jodie Comer) re-embraces killing. Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) locates the same “Dirty Dozen” member Eve is pursuing.
NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS, 8pm
Two new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles air back-to-back tonight. In “Bonafides,” Sam (LL Cool J) dons his previous undercover persona of “Switch” to find out who killed DOJ Agent Lance Hamilton’s (guest star Bill Goldberg) partner. Then, in “Pandora’s Box,” NCIS investigates the robbery of a high-end arts storage facility by going undercover as buyers.
The Simpsons: “Pretty Whittle Liar”
FOX, 8pm
In the new episode “Pretty Whittle Liar,” Cletus (voice of Hank Azaria) discovers that his wife, Brandine (voice of Tress MacNeille), has been hiding a secret love ... of learning.
Call the Midwife
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)
While Trixie (Helen George) tries to calm an anxious patient, Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) examines a y
Related Media: