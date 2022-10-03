2022 elections: Candidate questionnaire: Jayme Morris for Vail Governing Board

Basic biographical information:

Name: Jayme Morris

Other relevant qualifications: Over 10+ yrs volunteering at VSD, 4 Yrs Site Council, HOA Secretary, Junior Chamber of Commerce

1. What do you see as the most important issue to address and how would you address it?

The most important issue I would like to address is retention, both students and teachers. I understand public schools are only allotted so many funds, but if we get creative we may be able to develop incentives to keep teachers motivated. I would like to see partnerships with local gyms, community donations from grocery gift cards to health and beauty spas that can help brighten a teachers day. Many teachers chose this career, not for the pay, but because they are passionate about the children. We, as a community, need to continue to show our teachers how much we believe in them. A teacher that is happy and motivated to be their best for our children can have a positive impact on the students therefore keeping the students excited to attend. It all works hand in hand, happy teachers equals happy students.

2. Why should voters choose you, rather than other candidates?

My motivation to run for this seat continues to be about keeping our children safe while offering the best education possible to prepare them for the real world as young adults. I will listen to the parents and teachers and always do my best to represent their concerns and ideals throughout my run. This seat is a nonpartisan seat. To me that means, even if I may not agree 100% on an item, I will vote for and represent what my community wants. I don’t react out of emotion, instead, I take the time to really understand the subject at hand, talk to the teachers, school staff, and community, so I can arrive to a decision based on what the majority of our community wants. It is important to stay level minded throughout this position, listening to everyone’s concerns before making a vote. I will also offer transparency, always explaining why I chose to vote a certain way, offering insight on my problem solving method and giving strong reasons and facts to support my decision.

3. Could you please provide a list of the people and organizations that have endorsed you?

I haven’t received any public endorsements from political organizations or VUSD school pages. I have walked our neighborhoods and had many conversations with the community members, teachers, parents, and students and I feel confident in their support. I would like to see our voters make the decision on their own, not one that reflects someone else’s opinions or beliefs. It is important for our voters to read about each candidate and vote for whom they feel would best represent our community.