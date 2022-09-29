2022 elections: Candidate questionnaire: Jim Cleveland for LD 21

Basic biographical information:

Name: Jim Cleveland

Jim Cleveland O ffice they are seeking: LD 21

LD 21 Age: 60

60 City of residence: Bisbee

Bisbee Occupation: Teacher and Pastor

Teacher and Pastor Education: Bachelor's Degree, University of North Florida

Bachelor's Degree, University of North Florida Previous elected office: None

None Other relevant qualifications: Veteran, Retired Chief Petty Officer United States Navy, 4 years active Duty and 18 years Naval Reserve; Safety Spec and Manager Federal Civil Service; Local Director of a Local Non-Profit Children's Ministry

1. What do you see as the most important issue to address and how would you address it?

The epidemic of drugs flooding our streets and the crime it creates. As the most fundamental function of state government is to ensure the safety of its citizens, I support fully funding Police departments, I support mandatory sentences for crimes committed with the use of a weapon. I support harsh mandatory sentences for those convicted of sex and human trafficking. I support treatment for those addicted to drug abuse and I support a massive campaign to reduce the demand for drugs. If the Federal Government is unwilling to close the Southern Border, which is a gateway for drugs entering Arizona, causing upwards of up to 300 drug related deaths a day, I support the State Government taking action to do so. Arizona families deserve a safe, secure and prosperous environment in which to raise their children and make Arizona an even greater place to live!

2. Why should voters choose you, rather than other candidates?

This election the voters of LD 21 have a clear contrast in their choice as to will represent them in the Arizona State Senate.

I am the choice if you desire a safe, prosperous state in which to live and raise your children. As previously stated I support fully funding police departments, as a recipient of a Planned Parenthood endorsement, my opponent supports de-funding the police departments. I support a secure border and I support a proactive plan to get the homeless off the street.

I am the choice if you desire economic prosperity. As so many people in Arizona are living pay check to paycheck I support the responsible use of our abundant natural resources (mining, ranching and farming) to create thousands of high paying jobs for LD 21 and a future for our families. I also support bringing manufacturing and high tech jobs to our area. I will advocate for comprehensive vocational education in our high schools to prepare our students for high paying jobs after graduation and simultaneously meeting an important need in our workforce. I will be an advocate for small businesses filtering unnecessary and expensive regulations that raise costs for everyone.

I am the choice if you desire the freedom to educate your children as best fits them. I support Empowerment Scholarship Account's, my opponent does not. I support preserving girls sports and prohibiting biological males from competing in girls sports.I DO NOT support the teaching of graphic sex education to elementary students, including kindergartners, my opponent does. I will support parents over hostile school boards and teacher's unions. For quality education in Arizona, I am the clear choice. I support the right of parents to have full access to their children's medical and educational records, my opponent opposes this most basic of parental rights.

For a safe and prosperous Arizona, governed by the people and for the people, Vote Jim Cleveland for the Arizona State Senate

3. Could you please provide a list of the people and organizations that have endorsed you?

The only endorsement I am seeking is that of the great Americans of LD 21!