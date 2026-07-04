Dear Readers,
Good news! In celebration of the Fourth of July, we are offering FREE ACCESS to Tucson.com for everyone in the community from July 2nd – July 5th. This offer is made possible by Chris Edwards and Tucson Appliance Company, who is providing the unlimited access as an investment in the local journalism that is so vital to Tucson and Southern Arizona.
We work every day in the Arizona Daily Star newsroom to bring you the latest breaking news and sports – and, with deep, thoughtful accountability journalism, we also provide the story behind the story. Our award-winning photographers illustrate it like no one else can.
This important work is made possible by readers like you, and through partnerships with community institutions like Tucson Appliance. Please take advantage of the long weekend to explore all Tucson.com has to offer, including news coverage, event calendars, recipes, photo galleries and more. And when the weekend is up, consider supporting the news effort by subscribing.
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And please join us in thanking Chris Edwards and Tucson Appliance for making this access possible for all our readers.
We wish you a great Fourth of July!
The Arizona Daily Star
Special thanks to our partners, Tucson Appliance Company