Arizona lawmakers could sidestep voter referendum

But it's that pain at the pump that is causing some GOP lawmakers to question whether this is still the best plan.

It starts with the fact that the big winners of going to a flat tax rate, whether it ends up at 2.5% or something less, are those in the top tax brackets.

That was borne out by an analysis of last year's plan by legislative budget staffers who put the savings for someone making between $25,000 and $30,000 at just $11 a year. Individual in the $50,000 to $75,000 taxable income range would net $96.

But the break for taxpayers with income between $250,000 and $500,000 was pegged at an average of $3,071. And those making from $500,000 to $1 million wold pocket more than $7,300.

Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, said he wants to look at using some of the money to provide at least a temporary break from the state's 18-cent-a-gallon gasoline tax.

While that might not mean much when fuel is selling at $4.60 a gallon, he noted the Department of Transportation puts the annual savings for each motorist in excess of $100 a year. And that's more than the relief the flat tax plan would provide to those making less than $75,000.