A terminally ill teen died one day after being reunited with his parents, who were freed from immigration custody in Arizona.

Kevin González, 18, died of colon cancer on Mother's Day in Durango, Mexico.

His parents, Isidoro González and Norma Anabel Ramírez, arrived there the day before after being detained in Arizona for entering the United States without documents.

Kevin had been diagnosed in January with stage 4 metastatic colon cancer. He had been living in Chicago with his brother Jovany after his parents were deported to Mexico. The severity of his illness and the specialized treatment he required made it impossible for him to travel to see them.

After doctors informed the family that Kevin was no longer responding to treatment, his parents applied for humanitarian permits to enter the United States, according to his grandmother, Virginia Amaya, who spoke to Telemundo Chicago, the first outlet to report the story. The requests were denied.

As Kevin’s condition rapidly worsened, González Avilés, 48, and Ramírez Amaya, 43, attempted to cross the border without authorization in a final effort to reach their son.

They were detained by immigration authorities on April 14 near Douglas, and transferred to a detention center. According to Fernando Sánchez, Mexico’s consul in Tucson, González Avilés had previously been deported in 2011 and did not have legal permission to re-enter the United States.

During a court hearing in Tucson, González Avilés, visibly emotional, asked a federal judge to allow his return to Mexico so he could see his son.