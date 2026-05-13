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The Scottsdale City Council voted to ramp up its legal fight against lawsuits over a deadly plane crash tied to Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil at Scottsdale Airport. While in each suit the parties involved blame one another for what went wrong, they all also blame the city.

Across four lawsuits, the parties agree that a Learjet owned by Chromed in Hollywood, Inc., a company owned by Neil, experienced a landing gear failure on Feb. 10, 2025. It veered off the runway at Scottsdale Airport and crashed into a parked Gulfstream jet.

The crash killed the Learjet’s pilot, Joie Vitosky, and seriously injured a second pilot and two passengers. One of those passengers was Vince Neil’s girlfriend, Rain Hannah Andreani, along with her friend Ashley Rae Rosile, who filed one of the lawsuits. A pilot inside the Gulfstream also was badly hurt. Neil was not on the plane.

The owner of the Gulfstream jet has filed a claim. The company that insured it has filed a claim. Neil's company that owns the Learjet has filed its own claim. And Rosile, who was injured, also has sued.

Central to the lawsuits filed by Rosile, Neil's company, and the Gulfstream's owner and operator is the allegation that the Gulfstream jet was parked too close to active runway space and that multiple parties failed to detect or correct the hazard, including the city.

A lawsuit filed by the Gulfstream’s insurer places blame on Neil's company, alleging mechanical failure, improper maintenance or pilot error contributed to the crash.

Each of the lawsuits also places some level of blame on Scottsdale, which owns and operates the airport.