Consumer Reports finds different prices for rides

The inquiry comes amid concerns about how companies use algorithms to set prices. A 2026 Consumer Reports investigation found that Uber and Lyft quoted different prices for the same rides when customers checked within minutes of one another.

Across 30 routes tested nationwide, the median difference between the lowest and highest price groupings was 42.4%, Consumer Reports reported. The organization also found that 12.4% of advertised discounts it examined appeared to be based on inflated original prices.

Uber and Lyft say they do not use personal data to set base fares, though they acknowledge using it for discounts and promotions, according to Consumer Reports.

What have the companies said?

Instacart told Fox Business it does not use personal information to set prices and never will.

JetBlue said it does not use personal information or browsing history to set individual fares. It said ticket prices are based on demand and seat availability, and customers can access the same fares through its website and mobile app.

Delta also denied using personal data to target customers with individualized fares, saying it has never used, tested or planned to use such a product.

Target told USA TODAY that it does not use customers' personal information to raise prices based on who they are, where they live or when they shop. The company also said it does not adjust prices based on the time of day or periods of high demand.