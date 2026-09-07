Addie Bullock, communications director for Acton's campaign, said on social media that multiple people were hurt in the incident.

"Dr. Acton and Eric are grateful for the swift and decisive action of law enforcement and are praying for the recovery of those injured," Bullock said. "This kind of violence has no place in Ohio. Dr. Acton will always stand up to chaos, hate, and vitriol that pits us against one another."

Former U.S. Rep. John Boccieri, a Democratic candidate for the Ohio House who witnessed the incident, said Havas pushed his way into the tent, where Acton was giving her speech.

"I saw a large individual come in and start knocking people around," Boccieri said. "He knocked down quite a few people in front of her. One was a very elderly gentleman, probably in his 80s."

Gov. DeWine, other Ohio leaders respond

DeWine spoke with Acton, who served as Ohio health director during the COVID-19 pandemic, after the incident. "She said to share with Ohioans that she is OK," DeWine said in a statement.

"Violence or the threat of violence at political or public events is always unacceptable," DeWine said.

Sen. Jon Husted, a Republican, and former Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, expressed concern for Acton and thanked law enforcement for their quick action.

"Tina and I are disturbed by the attempted attack on Amy Acton today at the Canfield Fair," Husted said. "There is no place for this kind of behavior, and it must never be tolerated."