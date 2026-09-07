An armed man was arrested after allegedly lunging at Amy Acton, the Democratic nominee for Ohio governor, and knocking over fairgoers at Canfield Fair in northeast Ohio on Sept. 6, authorities and her campaign said.
Patrick M. Havas, 38, of Canfield, Ohio, forced his way through a crowd at the Mahoning County Democratic Party’s tent toward Acton, knocking over multiple people along the way, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a statement. The Patrol’s executive protection unit quickly detained him. Acton was not injured.
After detaining Havas, law enforcement found two pistols and a Taser in his possession, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol statement. The Canfield Fair allows firearms except inside marked buildings.
Havas was taken to the Mahoning County Jail, where he was booked on charges of disorderly conduct and two counts of assault.
People are also reading…
Campbell City Council member Mary Janek said Acton was poised and in control. Janek overheard Acton telling those gathered: "We are sick of the hatred."
“It’s always good to have a doctor in the house, right?” said Campbell City Schools Board Member Tony Kelly, who is Janek’s husband.
Acton, a Democrat, is running in a tight race with Republican Vivek Ramaswamy to replace Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
'Should be condemned by leaders on all sides of the aisle'
Chris Anderson, chair of the Mahoning County Democratic Party, said on Facebook that a man was arrested at the party's tent at the fair "after knocking volunteers to the ground."
"What happened at our tent today during today's visit from Dr. Acton is reprehensible and should be condemned by leaders on all sides of the aisle," Anderson said.
Addie Bullock, communications director for Acton's campaign, said on social media that multiple people were hurt in the incident.
"Dr. Acton and Eric are grateful for the swift and decisive action of law enforcement and are praying for the recovery of those injured," Bullock said. "This kind of violence has no place in Ohio. Dr. Acton will always stand up to chaos, hate, and vitriol that pits us against one another."
Former U.S. Rep. John Boccieri, a Democratic candidate for the Ohio House who witnessed the incident, said Havas pushed his way into the tent, where Acton was giving her speech.
"I saw a large individual come in and start knocking people around," Boccieri said. "He knocked down quite a few people in front of her. One was a very elderly gentleman, probably in his 80s."
Gov. DeWine, other Ohio leaders respond
DeWine spoke with Acton, who served as Ohio health director during the COVID-19 pandemic, after the incident. "She said to share with Ohioans that she is OK," DeWine said in a statement.
"Violence or the threat of violence at political or public events is always unacceptable," DeWine said.
Sen. Jon Husted, a Republican, and former Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, expressed concern for Acton and thanked law enforcement for their quick action.
"Tina and I are disturbed by the attempted attack on Amy Acton today at the Canfield Fair," Husted said. "There is no place for this kind of behavior, and it must never be tolerated."
Brown said in a statement: "Connie and I are grateful that Dr. Acton and all involved are safe, and we thank the Ohio law enforcement officers for their quick and professional response."
Ramaswamy’s campaign also condemned the incident.
"Candidates should be able to meet with voters without having to worry about threats or violence. What happened today is completely unacceptable and has no place in politics, and we hope that no one was hurt," campaign spokesperson Connie Luck said.