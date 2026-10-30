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Thanksgiving is celebrated each fall and often serves as the entry point to the holiday season. Tradition plays a large role in Thanksgiving celebrations, as families incorporate many customs into their celebrations that some believe were once tied to the earliest Thanksgiving meals. But the truth about those customs is a lot murkier than celebrants may realize.

According to the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, the "First Thanksgiving" features a romanticized depiction of a friendly harvest celebration between "Pilgrims" and "Indians." This altered account of what took place in the seventeenth century served as a foundational story that's been reinforced through the years. However, American Indians attest that the story is more complex than the prevailing narrative suggests. Here's a look at some of the inaccuracies that have been revealed regarding the "First Thanksgiving."

MYTH: The First Thanksgiving was the first time that settlers and Native nations interacted.

TRUTH: The Wampanoag and neighboring nations had been interacting with European explorers, traders and others for nearly 100 years prior to the English setters' arrival at the Wampanoag village of Patuxet in 1620.

MYTH: The American Indians' decision to assist the English settlers was based on friendship.

TRUTH: In reality, the Wampanoags' decision to help the English was more about forming political alliances than making friends. The Wampanoag were hoping to fend off attacks from rivals.

MYTH: The First Thanksgiving was repeated each year.