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Money from the gambling industry has poured into several key Arizona races as a new cohort of operators ramps up efforts to influence Grand Canyon State leaders.

Online gambling platforms, sweepstakes operators, allies of cryptocurrency, and prediction markets are some of the players spending big on the midterm elections and hiring lobbyists as their operations draw scrutiny in Arizona and other states.

The influence campaign represents a growing bid by the industry to negotiate with state leaders from both political parties — or, at least, get them to take a meeting.

Many of the companies are hedging their bets in Arizona by giving money to both political parties or even donating to opposing candidates in the same race.

Their agendas and histories are wide-ranging:

— Underdog Sports, a fantasy sports operator, has financially supported both candidates in the Arizona attorney general's race. Meanwhile, the company is in settlement negotiations with the Arizona Department of Gaming over a cryptocurrency deal that regulators deemed illegal in 2025.

— VGW Luckyland, which offers "sweepstakes" online games, has scaled back its operations in more than a dozen states after blowback from regulators and lawmakers, according to Casino Industry News. Now, the firm is donating to Republicans’ efforts to maintain control of the Arizona Legislature, while also helping to fund both candidates for attorney general, as it makes the case that its operations shouldn't be considered gambling under state law.