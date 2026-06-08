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Testicular cancer may or may not be on the minds of men during health checkups. Despite being relatively rare, accounting for approximately 1 percent of all male cancers, testicular cancer may warrant concern for men between the ages of 15 and 35, as the American Cancer Society notes the average age at the time of a testicular cancer diagnosis is 33.

Those seeking to learn more about testicular cancer can review the following information about the condition.

Highly treatable

It is estimated that nearly 10,000 men in the United States will be diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2026, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. However scary that might seem, treatment is highly effective. The overall five-year relative survival rate for testicular cancer is approximately 95 percent. If the cancer is caught in the localized stage (confined to the testicle), the survival rate rises to 99 percent, according to data from the National Cancer Institutes’s SEER Program. Only about one in 5,000 males will die from testicular cancer, says the American Cancer Society.

Signs of the condition

Oftentimes, the first sign of testicular cancer is a painless lump or swelling in the testicle. Additional symptoms may include a feeling of heaviness in the scrotum, a dull ache in the groin, or sudden fluid collection, advises the Cleveland Clinic.

Types of testicular cancer