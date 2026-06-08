Testicular cancer may or may not be on the minds of men during health checkups. Despite being relatively rare, accounting for approximately 1 percent of all male cancers, testicular cancer may warrant concern for men between the ages of 15 and 35, as the American Cancer Society notes the average age at the time of a testicular cancer diagnosis is 33.
Those seeking to learn more about testicular cancer can review the following information about the condition.
Highly treatable
It is estimated that nearly 10,000 men in the United States will be diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2026, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. However scary that might seem, treatment is highly effective. The overall five-year relative survival rate for testicular cancer is approximately 95 percent. If the cancer is caught in the localized stage (confined to the testicle), the survival rate rises to 99 percent, according to data from the National Cancer Institutes’s SEER Program. Only about one in 5,000 males will die from testicular cancer, says the American Cancer Society.
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Signs of the condition
Oftentimes, the first sign of testicular cancer is a painless lump or swelling in the testicle. Additional symptoms may include a feeling of heaviness in the scrotum, a dull ache in the groin, or sudden fluid collection, advises the Cleveland Clinic.
Types of testicular cancer
Medical professionals generally categorize testicular cancer tumors into two main types, based on where a tumor originates. Seminomas are typically slow-growing and highly sensitive to radiation therapy. Non-seminomas tend to grow and spread more quickly and are often treated with surgery and chemotherapy.
Risk factors
The exact cause of DNA mutations that result in testicular cancer are unknown, but several factors increase a person’s risk.
• A family history (father or brother) who has had the disease.
• White men are diagnosed at higher rates than men from other demographics in the United States.
• Men with cryptorchidism (an undescended testicle at birth) are at elevated risk.
Treatment options
The Mayo Clinic says that treatment typically begins with a radical inguinal orchiectomy, which is the surgical removal of the affected testicle. Further treatments like chemotherapy or radiation may also be recommended.
Medical professionals recommend that men familiarize themselves with what looks and feels “normal” on their bodies through monthly self-exams. Such exams may catch changes that indicate testicular cancer at a point in time when the disease is most treatable.