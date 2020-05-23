Arizona program allows employers to avoid coronavirus layoffs

When the state ordered retail shops closed in mid-March amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gayl Van Natter was hoping to avoid layoffs at the Golden Goose Thrift Store, a nonprofit in Catalina.

She found a way in the Arizona Shared Work program, a longtime state program that allows employers to spread reduced hours across two or more workers kept on the payroll — and lets workers collect unemployment benefits for their lost hours.

Van Natter, president of the Golden Goose since 2018, was able to spread work-hour reductions across the nonprofit’s six full-time employees.

“To me, it’s an excellent program,” she said. “It allows us to keep all of our people working and whole, where we probably would have had to lay some of them off and keep the other ones whole, or at the very least cut back everyone’s pay with no supplement.”

Keeping the workers on board also has helped the Golden Goose move forward with plans to reopen on June 2, with extensive safety precautions including mandatory masks and a cap of 35 shoppers in the store.

The Golden Goose is one of about 400 employers statewide who have been approved for the Shared Work program since March 1, under special rules affording more flexibility to employers during the coronavirus emergency, a DES spokesman said.

HOW IT WORKS

The Shared Work program provides an alternative to layoffs by allowing businesses to divide available work or hours among affected employees.

The program also allows the employees to receive a portion of unemployment insurance benefits while working reduced hours.