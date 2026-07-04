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When Tucson native Samia Posadas stood among the eight finalists at the Jimmy Awards in New York, she wasn't expecting to hear her name.

After winning Southern Arizona’s Monte Awards, the recent Salpointe Catholic High School graduate spent nearly two weeks training alongside 115 of the nation's top student performers at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, better known as the Jimmy Awards.

She ultimately earned a spot as one of just eight finalists. Simply making it that far already felt like a victory.

It was Posadas’ third trip to the Jimmy Awards, and she said she never expected to walk away with the competition’s top acting honor.

“I don’t think I was really expecting to necessarily hear my name called,” Posadas said. “I think the number one emotion that was going through my mind was just shock.”

For her final trip to the competition, she chose to perform “Where Am I Now” from Lysistrata Jones, a song she said reflected the uncertainty and excitement of beginning the next chapter of her life.

Moments later, Posadas was named the recipient of the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress, earning one of the nation's highest honors in high school musical theater, a $25,000 scholarship and an appearance on Good Morning America the following morning.

But for Posadas, the award wasn’t the most memorable part.