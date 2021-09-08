Arizona regulators dive deeper into questions over consumer electric choice

The Arizona Corporation Commission is working to clarify its legal authority to allow electric customers to choose their energy providers.

The commission voted Wednesday to draft a letter to seek a legal opinion from Attorney General Mark Brnovich on its authority to open the state’s retail power markets to competitive providers, especially in light of a 2020 Arizona Supreme Court decision that supporters say requires a competitive electric market in the state.

The commission also wants the attorney general to consider a 1998 state law requiring competition, the state constitution, and a 2004 appellate court decision that essentially nullified the state’s competition rules.

“It might be time to get clarity regarding these questions before we proceed with any use of staff time or resources, and this is a way we can receive that clarity,” Commission Chairwoman Lea Márquez Peterson said at an open staff meeting.

Commissioner Justin Olson was the sole vote against drafting the letter.