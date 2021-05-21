Benedictine Monastery apartments to open this summer

Development around Tucson’s iconic Benedictine Monastery is on schedule and apartments on the south side of the project will be ready for lease this summer.

More than 250 units are under construction on both sides of the historic monastery, 800 N. Country Club Road. The north side should be completed and ready for lease by November, said developer Ross Rulney.

An additional 37 units will be constructed inside the monastery as residential rentals.

Floor plans range from 750-square-foot lofts to 944-square-foot, two-bedroom, single-story units.

Rents will range from $1,500 to $2,500 a month.

Along with the rental units, there will be retail located in the monastery’s chapel with public access.

A retail strip along Country Club Road will have a fitness gym, coffee shop and restaurant.

The smoke-free community features amenities such as community bar with kitchenette, dog washing area, electric vehicle charging stations and lounges throughout the grounds.

The Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration occupied the 80-year-old monastery until they relocated to Missouri and sold it to Rulney in 2017.