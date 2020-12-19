Benedictine Monastery site to include restaurants, gym and office space

Future residents of the apartment complex under construction at the former Benedictine Monastery will have an on-site restaurant, local coffee shop, gym and business neighbors.

Fitness studio F45 has leased about 2,900 square feet in the new retail strip on the west end of the development at 800 N. Country Club Road.

Debbie Heslop and Leah Bogen, with Volk Co., negotiated the lease.

“In addition to F45 Fitness, we are in discussions with restaurant groups and a local coffee roaster,” owner Ross Rulney said.

Along with a restaurant in the new retail strip, Rulney expects to announce a restaurant inside the historic monastery.

Meanwhile, three complexes, with more than 250 units, continue to rise on the grounds.

Inside the monastery itself, the former sleeping quarters for the Sisters of Perpetual Adoration — who lived there for 80 years — will be remodeled and rented out as office space, not apartments.

“The small, private offices will be available to the public for people who don’t want to go back to a big office,” Rulney said. “The small offices, between 90 and 200 square feet, could suit a lawyer, a CPA or a web designer.”