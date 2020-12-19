 Skip to main content
Benedictine Monastery site to include restaurants, gym and office space

Construction continues at the site of the former Benedictine Monastery at 800 N. Country Club Road. When the apartment complex is completed, possibly by October, residents will have a retail strip at the west of the development at their disposal.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Future residents of the apartment complex under construction at the former Benedictine Monastery will have an on-site restaurant, local coffee shop, gym and business neighbors.

Fitness studio F45 has leased about 2,900 square feet in the new retail strip on the west end of the development at 800 N. Country Club Road.

Debbie Heslop and Leah Bogen, with Volk Co., negotiated the lease.

“In addition to F45 Fitness, we are in discussions with restaurant groups and a local coffee roaster,” owner Ross Rulney said.

Along with a restaurant in the new retail strip, Rulney expects to announce a restaurant inside the historic monastery.

Meanwhile, three complexes, with more than 250 units, continue to rise on the grounds.

The historic Benedictine Monastery was home for 80 years to the Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, who sold it to developer Ross Rulney before moving to Missouri in 2017.

Inside the monastery itself, the former sleeping quarters for the Sisters of Perpetual Adoration — who lived there for 80 years — will be remodeled and rented out as office space, not apartments.

“The small, private offices will be available to the public for people who don’t want to go back to a big office,” Rulney said. “The small offices, between 90 and 200 square feet, could suit a lawyer, a CPA or a web designer.”

No rent prices have yet been determined for the offices or residential units.

Poster Mirto McDonald is the architect on the development and Sundt Construction is the general contractor.

Rulney, who bought the property in 2017, anticipates the project will be completed by October.

Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com or Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

