Biz Tip: The little things really do matter

I had lunch recently with a well-respected business consultant. We discussed how important the little things are, especially in these unprecedented times.
We met at a popular west-side Mexican food restaurant. He arrived early and began eating the chips and salsa. By the time I arrived, the chips were about gone.
I asked the waiter for another bowl of chips, who explained he had to charge for the second bowl. This seemed like a strange policy. If I sat at an empty table, those chips would have been free. Because the two of us were sitting together, they were not. It did not make sense, and it created a negative first impression with both of us.
This prompted my friend to share a recent story. He ordered five chicken tender dinners to go. He paid for his order and waited a long time for it to be prepared.
Once the order was ready, the waiter asked if he would like any extra dipping sauce. He requested one extra barbecue sauce.
The waiter said it cost an additional 35 cents. As he reached for some change, the waiter said they do not accept cash because of COVID. My friend was shocked they wanted him to pay 35 cents with a credit card after he waited 25 minutes for his food. He left without the sauce and a bit agitated.
Consider this final example. I ordered two pizzas and a dozen wings. When I requested two ranch dressings, I found out they provide one free ranch per order. I asked to speak to a manger, who held fast to this policy and would not make any exceptions. I told the manager to enter each of the three items as a separate order, and to provide one ranch with each order.
I understand there are costs involved for extra chips, barbecue sauce and ranch dressing. There should be a better way to cover those costs, without creating a negative impression. The little things do matter.
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For more information, go to southernarizona.score.org, send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org or call 505-3636.
