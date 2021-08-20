Carbon Health Acquires Two Major Clinic Chains to Further its National Primary Care Expansion

Carbon Health is a leading national healthcare provider with a mission to bring high-quality healthcare to everyone. Leveraging its unique technology platform, Carbon Health provides its patients with omnichannel care, designed to meet patients where they are by delivering care via a variety of access points, including in-person clinics, home-based care, hardware, on-site employer-based care, and virtually via the Carbon Health app. Carbon Health also provides value-based care to enterprise partners across a broad range of industries, including academia, sports, entertainment, biotechnology, and travel. Carbon Health is headquartered in San Francisco and provides both in-person and virtual care access to nearly two-thirds of the U.S. Founded in 2015, Carbon Health is backed by Blackstone, Dragoneer Investment Group, Brookfield Technology Partners (BTP), Fifth Wall, Lux Capital, Silver Lake Waterman, DCVC, and Builders VC. To access Carbon Health, download the app (iTunes or Google Play) or visit carbonhealth.com.