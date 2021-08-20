Carbon Health Acquires Two Major Clinic Chains to Further its National Primary Care Expansion

Increases Healthcare Accessibility in Tucson, Arizona and Sacramento, California
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carbon Health, a leading omnichannel healthcare provider, announced today that it acquired two separate clinic chains: Southern Arizona Urgent Care’s nine clinics in Tucson, Arizona and Med7 Urgent Care’s four clinics in Sacramento, California, bringing its total to 83 clinics across 12 states. This acquisition underscores the company’s continued commitment to make high-quality care accessible to everyone in the U.S. and drives towards the goal of becoming the largest national healthcare provider, as outlined in its recent $350 million funding news.
“With COVID-19 cases on the rise and the healthcare inequality gap widening, it’s imperative that we expand our unique care delivery model and technology platform to new regions,” said Eren Bali, co-founder and CEO of Carbon Health. “We’re delighted to be working with the Tucson and Sacramento communities to provide a better, more seamless and personalized experience for patients and providers alike.”
Carbon Health’s proprietary platform is designed to reduce administrative workload -- and burnout -- for providers by enabling them to focus on care and utilize clinical staff at the top of their license. This ultimately improves the patient experience and lowers medical costs for patients. Carbon Health has a 92 percent offer acceptance rate for clinicians, with 50 percent coming in from internal referrals.
Key to Carbon Health’s clinic growth and ability to increase healthcare accessibility is its unique omnichannel care model. Omnichannel care is designed to meet patients wherever they are, via multiple access points: in-person clinics, home-based virtual care, and easy-to-use consumer health tools. As part of that model, Carbon Health is focused on expanding its physical footprint through partnering with and acquiring local/regional practices to help them continue to provide high-end care to the community.
To learn more and to try Carbon Health, visit carbonhealth.com. For those interested in partnering with/selling to Carbon Health, please email David Han at corporatedevelopment@carbonhealth.com.
