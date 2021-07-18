Carlisle Companies to Acquire Henry Company

This press release also contains certain financial measures such as adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, which are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Management believes that adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and organic revenue are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to the Company’s and its segments' performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure core operating results due to potential variability across periods based on the timing, frequency and magnitude of such items. Management also believes free cash flow is useful to investors as an additional way of viewing the Company's liquidity and provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's cash flows. As a result, management believes that these measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in the Company’s business and evaluate the Company’s performance relative to peer companies. As required by SEC Regulation G, reconciliations of these measures to amounts reported in Carlisle's consolidated financial statements are in the supplemental schedules of this press release.