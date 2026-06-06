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The man who murdered and mutilated the body of a New River pastor last year as part of a suspected plot targeting multiple faith leaders appears to have avoided the death penalty by accepting a plea deal that would have him sentenced to natural life in prison.

Adam Sheafe, 51, was dressed in striped jail garb issued to Maricopa County inmates as he cogently affirmed his guilt for the 2025 murder of 76-year-old William Schonemann, who was known locally as “Pastor Bill,” along with other felonies during a Maricopa County Superior Court hearing June 5.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigators said the murder was both random and religiously motivated. Schonemann was found dead on April 28, 2025, and investigators deemed his death a homicide a few days later.

Schonemann’s body was discovered by two members of his New River Bible Chapel congregation, his arms outstretched as if he were crucified, the County Attorney's Office said. According to the County Attorney's Office, Sheafe planned to kill 14 other Christian leaders nationwide.

Sheafe filed a handwritten motion on Jan. 29 from a Maricopa County jail saying he wished to forgo a trial altogether and skip straight to sentencing — something almost unheard of in a capital case.

“The Defendant pleads no contest to all charges as he openly admits to committing all offenses charges against him,” the Jan. 29 motion states. “The defendant waives his right to all trials, which includes the penalty phase in capital crimes cases.”