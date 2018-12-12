Indianapolis Location is First of its Kind in the State, 15th in the

Nation

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana

(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying, financing and

selling used cars, today unveiled its newest Car Vending Machine in

Indianapolis. The online auto retailer’s signature all-glass tower

stands seven stories high and displays 26 vehicles. Indianapolis is now

home to the first Car Vending Machine in the state and joins cities with

counterparts in Texas, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Maryland,

Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Customers who visit Carvana.com

can shop more than 10,000 vehicles, finance, purchase and sell

their current vehicle to Carvana in as little as 10 minutes. Then,

quickly and easily schedule as-soon-as-next-day Car Vending Machine

pickup or home delivery. Customers who choose the Car Vending Machine

experience will be greeted by a Carvana Customer Advocate upon arrival,

receive a commemorative, oversized coin, which they then insert into the

coin receptacle to vend their car, as easy as a bag of chips.

This fun, unique pickup experience typically takes only minutes,

compared to hours haggling at the dealership. Plus, every Carvana

vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the peace

of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life. Whether it’s

making room for strollers or sports equipment, customers get an upgrade

from the traditional dealership test drive of four right-hand turns

around the block.

Every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous

150-point inspection, has never been in a reported accident and has no

frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open

safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.

“We first brought Indianapolis the new way to buy a car in 2016, when we

launched as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to area customers,” said

Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We are confident Indianapolis

will enjoy the fun, personalized experience of getting their next car

from our Car Vending Machine, and the exceptional customer service that

comes with it.”

Located at 8130 Summit Hill Drive, the Indianapolis Car Vending Machine

is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Vehicle pickup

at any of Carvana’s Car Vending Machines is free for all Carvana

customers. For those who live outside of the Indianapolis metro area but

would still like to pick up their car at the Vending Machine, Carvana

will subsidize $200 in airfare and arrange transportation from the

Indianapolis International Airport.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 10,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on Facebook,

Instagram

or Twitter.

Contacts

Carvana

Kate Carver

212-656-9148

carvana@olson.com

