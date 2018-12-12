Indianapolis Location is First of its Kind in the State, 15th in the
Nation
selling used cars, today unveiled its newest Car Vending Machine in
Indianapolis. The online auto retailer’s signature all-glass tower
stands seven stories high and displays 26 vehicles. Indianapolis is now
home to the first Car Vending Machine in the state and joins cities with
counterparts in Texas, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Maryland,
Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Customers who visit Carvana.com
can shop more than 10,000 vehicles, finance, purchase and sell
their current vehicle to Carvana in as little as 10 minutes. Then,
quickly and easily schedule as-soon-as-next-day Car Vending Machine
pickup or home delivery. Customers who choose the Car Vending Machine
experience will be greeted by a Carvana Customer Advocate upon arrival,
receive a commemorative, oversized coin, which they then insert into the
coin receptacle to vend their car, as easy as a bag of chips.
This fun, unique pickup experience typically takes only minutes,
compared to hours haggling at the dealership. Plus, every Carvana
vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the peace
of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life. Whether it’s
making room for strollers or sports equipment, customers get an upgrade
from the traditional dealership test drive of four right-hand turns
around the block.
Every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous
150-point inspection, has never been in a reported accident and has no
frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open
safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.
“We first brought Indianapolis the new way to buy a car in 2016, when we
launched as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to area customers,” said
Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We are confident Indianapolis
will enjoy the fun, personalized experience of getting their next car
from our Car Vending Machine, and the exceptional customer service that
comes with it.”
Located at 8130 Summit Hill Drive, the Indianapolis Car Vending Machine
is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Vehicle pickup
at any of Carvana’s Car Vending Machines is free for all Carvana
customers. For those who live outside of the Indianapolis metro area but
would still like to pick up their car at the Vending Machine, Carvana
will subsidize $200 in airfare and arrange transportation from the
Indianapolis International Airport.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 10,000 vehicles, finance,
trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and
schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s
patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,
or connect with us on Facebook,
or Twitter.
