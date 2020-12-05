Delayed but undaunted by wildfire and COVID-19, Mount Lemmon Hotel nears completion

But the project faced delays from the start, as workers excavating the site uncovered an old bridge over the nearby Sabino Creek that had to be removed — along with old footings from the Alpine Lodge.

Then the Bighorn Fire, which started in early June and burned all around Summerhaven until late July, prompted a six-week evacuation and later closed the mountain to construction crews.

Hafner figures the fire alone set the project back by three months, as crews filled their schedules with other projects, and four separate COVID-19 outbreaks among the crew also delayed some construction.

Besides the delays, the construction issues have pushed up the cost of the hotel project from about $2 million closer to $3 million, Hafner said.

Once open, Hafner said, the hotel has a great chance of success as Summerhaven visitors’ first new option for overnight stays — besides the private, reservation-only cabins that dot the hillsides — since the Alpine Lodge burned.

The Mount Lemmon Hotel will feature 17 detached casitas with a kitchen, bathroom, queen-size bed and fold-out couch, sleeping up to four people comfortably, and some will have little pet yards.