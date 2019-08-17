Two meetings are scheduled to discuss the proposed developments near East River Road and North Campbell Avenue.

A prominent intersection

The intersection of East River Road and North Campbell Avenue is considered prominent in Tucson for reasons including the church on its northeast corner that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The church's website gives its history:

"St. Philip’s Episcopal Church was founded in 1936. ... Built in the style Spanish Colonial architecture, also called Neo-Mission, St. Philip’s is similar to the Franciscan mission churches built in California over 400 years ago.

"Tucsonans John and Helen Murphey had asked architect Josias Joesler to build a private chapel for them at their home. Instead, he persuaded them to build a small church at the corner of two dirt roads: Campbell and River."

John Murphey was an early developer of the Catalina Foothills.

Joesler was a renowned Swiss-born architect who helped shape Tucson’s architecture from the 1930s through the 1950s.

Joesler Village, a collection of shops and restaurants on the northwest corner of River and Campbell, is named for him — although it was not designed by him — because it "exemplifies" the architecture "that has evolved into signature Tucson style," the village's website says.

The intersection is also the gateway to the highly curvy, scenic part of Campbell that offers views of the Catalina Mountains to drivers heading north into the Foothills.