Giving back in Southern Arizona

Cox Business: Cox Business donated more than $200,000 worth of filtration and surgical masks to Banner Health. Acquiring personal protective equipment remains a challenge for health-care systems across the country. Banner Health has taken significant measures to ensure adequate equipment for team members on the front lines. This donation from Cox Business will ensure there’s ample supply in the event future disruptions occur.
Aviva Children’s Services and BRAKEmax: A Marana grandmother serving as a foster parent for her two grandchildren received free vehicle repairs after reaching out to Aviva Children’s Services seeking assistance. The woman relies on her vehicle to get her grandchildren to mental health services and case management appointments. BRAKEmax on Cortaro Road, an Aviva partner, made the repairs at no cost to the family. Aviva provides emergency resources, family support and behavioral health services to more than 2,500 children in foster care each year.
The Sundt Foundation: The Sundt Foundation awarded more than $23,000 in grants to nine Southern Arizona nonprofits during its third-quarter disbursements. The foundation awards grants each quarter to local charities that support disadvantaged children and families. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a committee of Sundt employee-owners.
Third-quarter grants included: Sahuarita Food Bank; Integrative Touch for Kids; Turn Your Life Around, Inc.; Compass Affordable Housing; Healing Arizona Veterans; Echoing Hope Ranch; Tucson Interfaith HIV-Aids Network, Inc.; America’s Mighty Warriors; and Nourish.
