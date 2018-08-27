SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GPS Insight, a leading provider of tailored fleet management solutions

for organizations with fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile

assets, has attained FedRAMP Ready status from the Federal Risk and

Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).

FedRAMP is a program by which the U.S. federal government

determines whether cloud software products and services have the

necessary security assessments and monitoring in place to be used by

federal agencies.

The FedRAMP Ready designation required GPS Insight to apply over 300

security controls to ensure system security for customer data. GPS

Insight is one of just over 200 organizations in the entire world that

have received any sort of FedRAMP designation.

GPS Insight takes a three-part approach to security:



  • Confidentiality – They have strict protocols in place to ensure
    information shared by customers remains confidential at all times.



  • Integrity – A lot of vehicle and driver data constantly flows
    to and from GPS Insight, which is why it is imperative that data
    integrity stay consistent and accurate. GPS Insight has change control
    plans and quality assurance teams in place to ensure data integrity.


  • Availability – None of the security protocols mean anything if
    customers cannot access the data when they need it. GPS Insight works
    to ensure availability by having account backups and disaster recovery
    plans in place.

Gary Fitzgerald, VP of IT & Security at GPS Insight, stated, “We are

extremely proud of the security recognition we have received because we

care very much about being a responsible steward of our customer data.

When organizations partner with GPS Insight, they can feel comfortable

knowing that security is a top priority for us and that their

information is secure with us.”

FedRAMP compliance saves government agencies that work with cloud

solution providers, like GPS Insight, time, effort, and money by

enabling the reuse of existing security assessments across agencies,

improving security, providing a consistent approach to risk management,

and improving transparency between the agency and the solution provider.

By choosing a FedRAMP-compliant provider, government agencies avoid

going through the process of vetting their information systems and can

have confidence in them. State and local government agencies can

piggyback off FedRAMP standards as well.

GPS Insight is also SOC-II Compliant, meaning auditors from The American

Institute of Certified Accountants spent over three months with GPS

Insight to determine that they have over 100 security controls in place

pertaining to confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

For more information on FedRAMP, here is the GSA’s “Guide

to Understanding FedRAMP.”

For more information about how GPS Insight is keeping customer data

safe, watch this video featuring Gary Fitzgerald, VP of IT & Security

for GPS Insight: https://www.gpsinsight.com/expert-panel/secure-gps-tracking-devices-software/.

About GPS Insight:

Organizations across North America turn to GPS Insight when they are

sick of high fleet operating costs, worried about safety on the roads,

and have inefficiencies that waste valuable time and money. No challenge

is quite the same, so GPS Insight partners with each customer to provide

tailored fleet management solutions with results-focused customer

service to tackle those costly organizational challenges and ensure

maximum return on investment. GPS Insight is a top technology provider

of tailored fleet management solutions for organizations with fleets of

vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets. GPS Insight offers vehicle

and asset tracking, in-cab cameras, ELD, fuel cards, and more. Visit http://www.gpsinsight.com

today.

Contacts

GPS Insight

Ryan Driscoll

Marketing Director

866-477-4321

Ryan.Driscoll@gpsinsight.com

