SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GPS Insight, a leading provider of tailored fleet management solutions
for organizations with fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile
assets, has attained FedRAMP Ready status from the Federal Risk and
Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).
FedRAMP is a program by which the U.S. federal government
determines whether cloud software products and services have the
necessary security assessments and monitoring in place to be used by
federal agencies.
The FedRAMP Ready designation required GPS Insight to apply over 300
security controls to ensure system security for customer data. GPS
Insight is one of just over 200 organizations in the entire world that
have received any sort of FedRAMP designation.
GPS Insight takes a three-part approach to security:
Confidentiality – They have strict protocols in place to ensure
information shared by customers remains confidential at all times.
Integrity – A lot of vehicle and driver data constantly flows
to and from GPS Insight, which is why it is imperative that data
integrity stay consistent and accurate. GPS Insight has change control
plans and quality assurance teams in place to ensure data integrity.
Availability – None of the security protocols mean anything if
customers cannot access the data when they need it. GPS Insight works
to ensure availability by having account backups and disaster recovery
plans in place.
Gary Fitzgerald, VP of IT & Security at GPS Insight, stated, “We are
extremely proud of the security recognition we have received because we
care very much about being a responsible steward of our customer data.
When organizations partner with GPS Insight, they can feel comfortable
knowing that security is a top priority for us and that their
information is secure with us.”
FedRAMP compliance saves government agencies that work with cloud
solution providers, like GPS Insight, time, effort, and money by
enabling the reuse of existing security assessments across agencies,
improving security, providing a consistent approach to risk management,
and improving transparency between the agency and the solution provider.
By choosing a FedRAMP-compliant provider, government agencies avoid
going through the process of vetting their information systems and can
have confidence in them. State and local government agencies can
piggyback off FedRAMP standards as well.
GPS Insight is also SOC-II Compliant, meaning auditors from The American
Institute of Certified Accountants spent over three months with GPS
Insight to determine that they have over 100 security controls in place
pertaining to confidentiality, integrity, and availability.
For more information on FedRAMP, here is the GSA’s “Guide
to Understanding FedRAMP.”
For more information about how GPS Insight is keeping customer data
safe, watch this video featuring Gary Fitzgerald, VP of IT & Security
About GPS Insight:
Organizations across North America turn to GPS Insight when they are
sick of high fleet operating costs, worried about safety on the roads,
and have inefficiencies that waste valuable time and money. No challenge
is quite the same, so GPS Insight partners with each customer to provide
tailored fleet management solutions with results-focused customer
service to tackle those costly organizational challenges and ensure
maximum return on investment. GPS Insight is a top technology provider
of tailored fleet management solutions for organizations with fleets of
vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets. GPS Insight offers vehicle
and asset tracking, in-cab cameras, ELD, fuel cards, and more. Visit http://www.gpsinsight.com
today.
Contacts
GPS Insight
Ryan Driscoll
Marketing Director
866-477-4321