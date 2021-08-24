InShare Sees Growth With Efforts To Empower The Sharing Economy Through Innovative Insurance Options

InShare also recently added two key members to its leadership team. Brandy Mayfield, a pioneer underwriter in the field, who helped establish and run Allstate’s Shared Economy practice, joined InShare as chief underwriting officer. Pooya Sarabandi, an InsurTech veteran, who built and scaled up several startups, also joined InShare as chief technology officer. A Stanford Ph.D., Sarabandi’s passion is building high-impact innovative products using the power of data analytics.

“Insurance is a major expense item for the sharing economy and can be a barrier to company growth and product launches,” Warnquist said. “For the independent workers on whom the sharing economy depends, there is a strong need for greater access to insurance and other work benefits that employed workers may take for granted.”