Lessen Makes Key Hires to Continue Modernizing Property Services Industry

Real Estate Property Services Innovator Plans to Hire Hundreds of Employees, With Success and Growth Driven by Industry Changes
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SeriesA--Lessen, the marketplace platform that unites property owners and service professionals to deliver property services better, faster and more cost-effectively than ever before, today announced strong momentum during the past year, driven by rapid changes in the property services industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lessen has achieved impressive growth since its inception in January 2020. The company has grown to 200 employees, through a pandemic, with plans to fill 300 more positions in the next six months. Lessen also hired key executives and opened offices in four locations.
“We’re excited to grow our team with exceptional new hires, especially as we gear up for a Series B funding round,” said Jay McKee, founder and CEO of Lessen.
Chris Bee recently joined Lessen as CTO after leadership roles at Zillow and Uber. At Zillow, Bee led product and engineering teams focused on core real estate shopping experiences and search. He also led engineering teams for Uber for Business, launching new products including Uber Central and Uber Vouchers alongside Uber’s core B2B platform. In addition, Bee led digital music platforms for mobile and web at Amazon.
“Lessen is uniquely positioned to leverage deep operational knowledge to build technology solutions that will fundamentally change the way property services are performed at scale,” Bee said. “We are providing efficiencies that have never been seen in the property services space by connecting property owners, service professionals, suppliers, and project managers to a single marketplace platform. Our data also is allowing us to automate many of the painful parts of property service work and create a more optimized and lucrative world for service professionals and property owners.”
Candice Bradley recently joined Lessen as executive vice president of Marketplace Operations. She has focused on finance, strategy and operations in the financial services and real estate industries for more than 15 years. Prior to Lessen, she held leadership roles at Opendoor including senior general manager for Florida operations and national director of Sales. In Marketplace Operations, Bradley will focus on vendor onboarding, vendor programs and strategy, procurement, project operations, and business operations.
“Lessen is experiencing incredible momentum, and I am personally excited to be part of the team to position the company to scale for future growth. Further, Lessen has a tremendous opportunity for positive social impact as we help small businesses grow, increasing employment within communities and enabling generational wealth building. We are focused on building operational centers of excellence with Lessen Pro needs top of mind to help enable this impact,” Bradley said.
Sloan Swanson joins Lessen as chief business officer. In this role, Swanson will focus on sales, customer relationship management, customer success, field delivery and operations, and field execution.
“Lessen is seeing great momentum, and it is exciting to be a part of a growing team that wants to help customers and build solid relationships,” Swanson said.
Chris Sewell also joined Lessen as senior vice president. Sewell will run the hospitality and cleaning division as Lessen continues to grow its customer base and service lines.
“Industry changes have driven growth and success for Lessen, and I could not be more thrilled to join this enthusiastic team on the hospitality and cleaning side of the organization,” Sewell said.
Last month Lessen announced it had closed a $35 million Series A funding round, led by Fifth Wall. The company also opened offices in Miami and Seattle and is currently looking for a new location for its headquarters in Scottsdale.
Lessen modernizes the real estate industry with technology that delivers a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for property services. Lessen saves all parties time and money by replacing outdated manual processes and spreadsheets with centralized project and work order management, as well as integrated dashboards, billing and analytics.
Lessen’s platform is flexible, efficient and service professional-friendly. It provides a well-defined and consistent job flow for service pros, incorporating fast and guaranteed payments for completed work, as well as tools that providers can use to quickly grow their businesses.
The platform is currently being used by more than 1,000 service providers, across 26 markets, which have completed several thousand projects for institutional investors of single-family residential, multifamily residential, and short-term rental properties.
About Lessen
Lessen is the marketplace platform that unites property owners and service professionals to deliver property services better, faster and cheaper than ever before. The Lessen platform provides complete job workflow and outsourcing of property service projects, automating the management of the entire property services lifecycle. It seamlessly connects property owners to a nationwide network of vetted professionals for renovation, maintenance, cleaning, and turn services, efficiently delivering property services at scale. Lessen is a venture-backed, privately held company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, with offices in Seattle and Miami. To learn more, please visit lessen.com.
