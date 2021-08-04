Lessen Makes Key Hires to Continue Modernizing Property Services Industry

“Lessen is seeing great momentum, and it is exciting to be a part of a growing team that wants to help customers and build solid relationships,” Swanson said.

Chris Sewell also joined Lessen as senior vice president. Sewell will run the hospitality and cleaning division as Lessen continues to grow its customer base and service lines.

“Industry changes have driven growth and success for Lessen, and I could not be more thrilled to join this enthusiastic team on the hospitality and cleaning side of the organization,” Sewell said.

Last month Lessen announced it had closed a $35 million Series A funding round, led by Fifth Wall. The company also opened offices in Miami and Seattle and is currently looking for a new location for its headquarters in Scottsdale.