As coal-plants close, Native communities seek help from Arizona utilities

Virtual, online town halls also are being planned.

The policy task force consists of three subgroups that will study possible funding for transition aid to coal-impacted communities, repurposing of abandoned coal facilities and benefits and impacts to ratepayers.

But whether the Corporation Commission will act on recommendations of transition aid remains to be seen.

The two Democrats on the five-member commission, Sandra Kennedy and Anna Tovar, have expressed strong support for utility-funded transition aid.

Among the Republican commissioners, Justin Olson has said he will not support any utility aid that would be borne by ratepayers.

During discussion at the open meeting last week, Olson said he supports job placement and other help the utilities can provide in the normal course of business but opposes transition costs that would “tax ratepayers,” contending that ordering such aid would be beyond the commission’s constitutional authority.

Republican Jim O’Connor voted against the policy task force and town halls, though he had supported the scaled-down aid approved in the APS rate case.