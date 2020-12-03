Locale Neighborhood Italian restaurant opening at former Old Pueblo Grill

When the conversations started nearly two years ago, restaurateurs Deborah Tenino and Nick Kreutz wondered how in the heck they would make use of all 8,100 square feet of space in the old farmhouse-turned-restaurant at 60 N. Alvernon Way.

And then COVID-19 happened and that big sprawling outdoor patio and the thousands of square feet of dining space that was home to the long-closed Old Pueblo Grille made sense in a way that wasn’t so obvious when they signed the lease in late 2019.

“It’s one of the things that when we were talking about doing this, these weren’t considered assets of the property,” Tenino said this week as she and Kreutz got ready to open Locale Neighborhood Italian on Friday, Dec. 5. “These were considered the detriments. What are you going to do with all these windows that can open, with this patio?”

This is the second restaurant for the pair, who are partners in Contigo Latin Kitchen at 3770 E. Sunrise Drive; Tenino opened the restaurant in 2010 and Kreutz joined her in 2015.