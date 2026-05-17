"Everybody seems to focus on tomatoes, but every single commodity was at extraordinarily high prices this year, every commodity," Chamberlain said. "I sold green beans for $60 a box. I've never sold green beans for $60 a box for as long a period as I sold them for. Squashes were very, very high. Every single chile pepper, whether it was a Serrano or jalapeños, was very, very high for long periods of time."

"You have these climate changes that come along every five, 10 years, and you see these phenomena where you have less volume out of Mexico, less volume out of Florida, less volume in general," he added. "And obviously prices are going to spike. It's the same demand, but they're going to spike because there's less product around."

In its weekly report released on Wednesday, the USDA forecast showed that prices for Mexican tomatoes were dropping, with vine-ripened varieties selling last week for as low as $18.95 to a high of $38.95 a case.

Kingfisher's Kuder said one of her produce suppliers said he expects to see overall prices drop, "but I don't think we will see $30 to $35 a case anytime soon."

Over at Locale, which opened in late 2020, Tenino said they have no plans to raise menu prices to offset the cost increases.

"We have less profitability. I think that's ultimately what happens, because you can't really keep raising the price; people won't accept it," she said. "And you can't not sell tomatoes, right? So we're stuck between a rock and a hard place."