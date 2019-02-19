Leading recruitment AI platform recognized for commitment to data
security and privacy protection.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AI?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AIlt;/agt;--Paradox, the leading Assistive Intelligence platform for talent
acquisition, talent management and candidate experience, today announced
it has successfully completed the audit for ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II.
These achievements in security compliance validate Paradox’s commitment
to the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the data and
personal information of its clients and their candidates.
“Data security and privacy protection will always be a top concern for
organizations,” stated Aaron Matos, Paradox Founder and CEO. “Paradox
continues our investment in building an industry-leading solution that
transforms global talent acquisition and the talent experience. A proven
demonstration of security and privacy is table-stakes as a technology
partner today, and we’re proud to deliver on that promise.”
The ISO 27001 certifies that Paradox effectively operates an information
security management system (ISMS) and internal controls. The SOC 2 Type
II report is validated by an independent, third-party audit, which
exhibits that Paradox continually adheres to the Trust Service
Principles of security, availability, processing integrity,
confidentiality, and privacy. Following these formal audits, Paradox was
awarded these certifications, proving its ISMS, internal policies and
procedures uphold the standards of these accredited security
organizations.
“We believe in the responsible stewardship of the personal information
that our clients entrust to us as their partner,” said Marc Chesley,
Paradox COO. “Today, it’s not enough to only rely on AWS or another
hosting provider for security. The companies that store and manage the
data in the cloud are still responsible for the availability of that
data, the security of their applications, and ensuring their internal
systems are in compliance. We’re proud to be independently recognized by
an accredited third-party for the high standard to which we hold our
solution and our company. Receiving these formal certifications confirms
Paradox’s ownership and diligence to meeting these important security
standards.”
The ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications complement Paradox’s
established commitment to privacy. To coincide with new regulations in
2018, Paradox launched systems and tools to process the sensitive data
of EU citizens in efforts to protect their privacy and help employers
maintain compliance under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
As talent organizations continue to digitize their workflow processes,
it’s increasingly critical for technology partners to maintain secure
systems and internal controls that are an extension of its clients’
infrastructure and the individuals they interact with daily. These
recent achievements in security allow Paradox clients’ peace of mind,
knowing their platform can deliver “out-of-the-box,” enterprise-grade
security that adheres to industry-leading standards.
For more information on Paradox’s security leadership, visit https://paradox.ai/security.
About Paradox, Inc.
Paradox is the leading Assistive Intelligence platform transforming
global talent acquisition and candidate experience. The company’s
flagship product, Olivia, allows talent acquisition & human resources
professionals to focus on what they do best, human interaction – while
she focuses on experience, automation and intelligence. Olivia is
empowering and assisting talent in more than 60 countries across the
world, communicates daily in over 36 languages, and assists
talent-centric organizations such as Compass Group, Alorica, Staples,
CVS Health, and Public Storage. For more information and to meet Olivia,
visit www.paradox.ai.
