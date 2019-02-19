Leading recruitment AI platform recognized for commitment to data

security and privacy protection.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AI?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AIlt;/agt;--Paradox, the leading Assistive Intelligence platform for talent

acquisition, talent management and candidate experience, today announced

it has successfully completed the audit for ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II.

These achievements in security compliance validate Paradox’s commitment

to the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the data and

personal information of its clients and their candidates.

“Data security and privacy protection will always be a top concern for

organizations,” stated Aaron Matos, Paradox Founder and CEO. “Paradox

continues our investment in building an industry-leading solution that

transforms global talent acquisition and the talent experience. A proven

demonstration of security and privacy is table-stakes as a technology

partner today, and we’re proud to deliver on that promise.”

The ISO 27001 certifies that Paradox effectively operates an information

security management system (ISMS) and internal controls. The SOC 2 Type

II report is validated by an independent, third-party audit, which

exhibits that Paradox continually adheres to the Trust Service

Principles of security, availability, processing integrity,

confidentiality, and privacy. Following these formal audits, Paradox was

awarded these certifications, proving its ISMS, internal policies and

procedures uphold the standards of these accredited security

organizations.

“We believe in the responsible stewardship of the personal information

that our clients entrust to us as their partner,” said Marc Chesley,

Paradox COO. “Today, it’s not enough to only rely on AWS or another

hosting provider for security. The companies that store and manage the

data in the cloud are still responsible for the availability of that

data, the security of their applications, and ensuring their internal

systems are in compliance. We’re proud to be independently recognized by

an accredited third-party for the high standard to which we hold our

solution and our company. Receiving these formal certifications confirms

Paradox’s ownership and diligence to meeting these important security

standards.”

The ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications complement Paradox’s

established commitment to privacy. To coincide with new regulations in

2018, Paradox launched systems and tools to process the sensitive data

of EU citizens in efforts to protect their privacy and help employers

maintain compliance under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

As talent organizations continue to digitize their workflow processes,

it’s increasingly critical for technology partners to maintain secure

systems and internal controls that are an extension of its clients’

infrastructure and the individuals they interact with daily. These

recent achievements in security allow Paradox clients’ peace of mind,

knowing their platform can deliver “out-of-the-box,” enterprise-grade

security that adheres to industry-leading standards.

For more information on Paradox’s security leadership, visit https://paradox.ai/security.

About Paradox, Inc.

Paradox is the leading Assistive Intelligence platform transforming

global talent acquisition and candidate experience. The company’s

flagship product, Olivia, allows talent acquisition & human resources

professionals to focus on what they do best, human interaction – while

she focuses on experience, automation and intelligence. Olivia is

empowering and assisting talent in more than 60 countries across the

world, communicates daily in over 36 languages, and assists

talent-centric organizations such as Compass Group, Alorica, Staples,

CVS Health, and Public Storage. For more information and to meet Olivia,

visit www.paradox.ai.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Morgan Brunner

(480) 216-1346

morgan@paradox.ai

