Pima County appeals order halting enforcement of 10 p.m. bar curfew

Pima County has formally appealed a state court ruling that halted enforcement of a mandatory 10 p.m. curfew for bars adopted to stem the spread of COVID-19.

But the matter may become moot, since the Pima County Health Department says the COVID-19 infection rate has fallen below the level at which the curfew is automatically rescinded.

In January, the owners of Cobra Arcade Bar, HighWire Lounge, The Maverick, the Union Public House and two related restaurant-bars filed a lawsuit and won a preliminary injunction prohibiting the county from enforcing a mandatory 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew adopted by the Pima County Board of Supervisors in December.

The county filed a notice that it would appeal to overturn the injunction in early February.

Though it had been in the works for weeks, the county’s appeal to the Arizona Court of Appeals Tucson-based Division Two was officially filed on March 5.

The court will set a schedule for the parties to file briefs in the case before setting the case for oral arguments, said Joe Watson, a spokesman for the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

The bar and restaurant plaintiffs alleged the curfew was illegal and discriminatory and was killing late-hour business on which they depend.