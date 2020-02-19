Private university opens in downtown Tucson, creating 100-plus jobs

Southern New Hampshire University is open for business in downtown Tucson.
On Wednesday, community leaders and elected officials joined more than 100 new SNHU workers at the opening ceremony.
The private university recently hired more than 100 people in Tucson, which includes student-support staff members, academic advisers, student financial services workers, admissions representatives and IT support workers.
“We are excited to officially open our new Southwest Operations Center right here in the heart of Tucson,” said Paul LeBlanc, SNHU president and CEO. “Today we celebrate our new friends and colleagues in Arizona who will lead our student-support services for thousands of learners across the West Coast, and we look forward to being an engaged member of the Tucson community.”
The site, at 97 E. Congress St., was selected after a nationwide search to find a location that would better serve online students in Western time zones.
“SNHU now occupies a prominent location in downtown and will continue to grow for many years to come,” said Joe Snell, president and CEO of Sun Corridor Inc. “Downtown Tucson is becoming immensely popular with talent and workforce attracted to its burgeoning food, arts, theater and music scene. SNHU joins corporate neighbors Caterpillar, Hexagon Mining, Madden Media, Tucson Electric Power, and Ernst & Young, among others.”