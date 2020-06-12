Rate increases proposed for TEP customers delayed by COVID-19

The case schedule was extended 60 days, and final hearings on the staff’s latest testimony are scheduled for June 24 and 25.

With closing briefs due in early August, the administrative law judge is now expected to issue a recommended order on the TEP rate case sometime in October, Corporation Commission spokeswoman Nicole Capone said.

Then it’s up to the Corporation Commission chairman to put it on an open meeting agenda for final consideration, Capone said.

But now, the parties are trying to determine how to hold those hearings safely in the middle of the pandemic.

During a procedural telephone conference last week, TEP and other formal participants in the rate case agreed to test videoconferencing technology that could be used for the remaining hearings, which for TEP are normally held at the Corporation Commission’s office in downtown Tucson.

TEP and other parties to the rate case are scheduled to meet via teleconference Thursday, June 18, to discuss the viability of using the videoconferencing platforms that have been tested.

TEP says it needs the higher rates to recoup more than $1 billion in recent system investments, including the new gas-fired plants.

But stakeholders including the Sierra Club argue that TEP should have opted to add more solar generation with battery storage and that the commission’s staff failed to properly analyze the need for the gas plants.

Contact senior reporter David Wichner at dwichner@tucson.com or 573-4181. On Twitter: @dwichner. On Facebook: Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.