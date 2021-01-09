Self-driving truck company TuSimple plans major Tucson expansion

The next phase of TuSimple’s planned network will stretch across much of the Southern U.S. to Florida, with a westward spur on I-10 to Los Angeles; the final phase will stretch across the lower 48 U.S. states from coast to coast.

“Think of it almost as a digital railroad, where we map it from terminal to terminal,” Brown said.

The company’s proprietary autonomous driving systems feature high-definition mapping and camera technology with radar and a form of laser range-finding known as lidar, that feed data into onboard artificial intelligence software to navigate the roadways.

“They’re going to go exactly where we tell them to go, and where they can only go,” Brown said of the company’s trucks.

Later in July, TuSimple announced an agreement with Navistar, a major U.S. truck maker descended from the former International Harvester, to build autonomous trucks using TuSimple technology from the ground up.

TuSimple had previously partnered with Peterbilt, another major truckmaker, as well as Navistar, to retrofit its trucks for autonomous operation and has been using those trucks during its pilot runs.

PATH TO MARKET